Williams finished Saturday's 150-95 loss to Charlotte with 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and two rebounds in 32 minutes.

Williams got the starting nod for a second consecutive contest and finished as Utah's third-leading scorer on efficient shooting from the field. However, he also recorded an abysmal minus-60 point differential. The second-year forward has logged double-digit minutes in eight straight games, though Ace Bailey's (hip) eventual return to action and a normal workload should significantly eat into Williams' minutes.