Jazz's Cody Williams: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors.
The second-year forward is day-to-day with shoulder soreness. If Williams is unable to give it a go, the Jazz will likely lean more on guys like Elijah Harkless and John Konchar.
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