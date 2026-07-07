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Jazz's Cody Williams: Strikes for 18 points in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Williams closed with 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 109-100 Salt Lake City Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

Williams delivered an efficient outing in this one and finished as Utah's second-leading scorer behind Darryn Peterson (25 points). Williams also led all players in rebounds and has grabbed at least five boards in both of his appearances in Salt Lake City so far this summer. He took a significant step forward in his second NBA season, though playing time could be more difficult to come by in 2026-27.

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