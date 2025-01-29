Sexton notched 30 points (12-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to Golden State.

The Jazz were missing most of their key contributors Tuesday for the second leg of this back-to-back set, allowing Sexton to soak up a ton of usage. A lot of players in Utah are seeing their names in the rumor mill with the team positioned to be sellers, and Sexton is one of them. His fantasy value can swing in a big way in either direction depending on how the deadline goes.