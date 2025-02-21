Now Playing

Sexton (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton will miss his seventh consecutive contest due to a sprained left ankle. His next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday against Houston. There is no clear timetable for the 26-year-old's return to game action, though Isaiah Collier and Svi Mykhailiuk are candidates to continue receiving a bump in minutes with Sexton on the shelf.

