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Harkless won't start Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

With Ace Bailey (concussion) back in the lineup, Harkless will move to the second unit. The two-way player has averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per contest over his last five outings off the bench.

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