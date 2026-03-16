Harkless will start Sunday's game against the Kings.

Harkless will make his third start of the season. In his previous two starts, he averaged 2.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes per contest. Harkless has logged 20-plus minutes in each of his last three appearances, scoring in double figures in two of those three games.