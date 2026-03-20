Jazz's Elijah Harkless: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harkless will start Thursday's game against Milwaukee.
The Jazz will be without multiple key contributors in the second leg of this back-to-back set, including Keyonte George (hamstring) and Isaiah Collier (hamstring), opening the door for Harkless to join the first unit. As a starter this season (three games), the two-way player has averaged 6.0 points, 2.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.0 minutes per contest.
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