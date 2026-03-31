Harkless (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Cleveland, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

After appearing in each of Utah's last 19 games following the All-Star break, Harkless will miss Monday's contest due to hamstring soreness. With the 26-year-old point guard joining Keyonte George (hamstring) and Isaiah Collier (hamstring) on the inactive list, Kennedy Chandler and Bez Mbeng are candidates for increased roles.