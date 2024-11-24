Collins had 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 victory over the Knicks.

Collins led the Jazz on the glass and has now snagged 27 rebounds over his last two appearances. He also turned in a solid scoring performance, ending the night third on his squad behind Lauri Markkanen (34 points) and Collin Sexton (25 points). Collins has been able to remain with the first unit following the return of Walker Kessler due to a recent injury to Kyle Filipowski (ankle), though a decision will need to be made by Utah on who gets to stick with the starters once the frontcourt returns to health.