Collins logged 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 loss to the Lakers.

Collins led all Jazz players in rebounds while ending as one of seven players with a double-digit point total en route to tallying the lone double-double in a losing effort. Collins has hauled in at least 10 points and 10 boards in 17 games this season, including in six of his last 10 outings.