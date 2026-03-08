site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's John Konchar: Back to bench
Konchar will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
The Jazz will move Oscar Tshiebwe into the first unit for this contest. With so many injuries in Utah, Konchar is likely to maintain a decent role with the second unit.
