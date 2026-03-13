site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's John Konchar: Out again Friday
Konchar (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Konchar will miss his second consecutive game while tending to a left calf issue. His next opportunity to run the floor will arrive Sunday in Sacramento.
