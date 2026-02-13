Konchar ended with six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Konchar is not a scorer, but his ability to generate rebounds, assists and defensive stats can make him appealing in category formats. There are a lot of minutes up for grabs in Utah due to Jaren Jackson's injury and the constant maintenance of key players, making Konchar a player to monitor.