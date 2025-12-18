Nurkic (rest) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Nurkic was held out for rest purposes Monday against the Mavericks. He's been cleared to return Thursday, which means Kyle Filipowski will likely return to the bench. Nurkic has been in the Jazz's starting five since Nov. 2, and in 18 games as a starter this season he has averaged 8.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals over 26.1 minutes per game.