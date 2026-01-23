Nurkic finished with 17 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 14 assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-109 loss to the Spurs.

Nurkic turned in his second triple-double in as many games after another stellar performance Thursday night. The big man's playmaking ability has been on full display lately, as he's dished out double-digit assists in back-to-back appearances after failing to do so in his first 33 games of the campaign. Nurkic has now recorded two of Utah's last three triple-doubles dating back to 2008, per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune.