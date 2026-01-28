site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable for Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Nurkic (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Nurkic remains day-to-day after missing the front end of this back-to-back set Tuesday against the Clippers. The center has been red hot with three straight triple-doubles to his name.
