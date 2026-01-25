Nurkic generated 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes of Saturday's 147-116 loss to Miami.

Nurkic became the eighth player in the NBA to post three triple-doubles this season, and he joins Nikola Jokic (knee) and Jalen Johnson as the only players in the association to have three consecutive triple-doubles this year. Nurkic's success hasn't exactly translated to wins -- Utah has lost two straight games by double-digits -- but it's certainly been a welcome sight for fantasy managers. Nurkic had one career triple-double before 2025-26, and it came during the 2018-19 season. In 36 games this season, Nurkic is averaging 11.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 blocks across 26.5 minutes per game.