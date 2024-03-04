George is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to an illness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George is a late addition to the injury report and may join Walker Kessler (foot) and Lauri Markkanen (quad) on the sidelines. It's a tough break for the rookie, who's averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds over his last 14 appearances (eight starts).