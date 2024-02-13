George is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Golden State.
George will make his first start since Dec. 13th, with Kris Dunn heading to the bench. George is averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 28.6 minutes per game across 16 prior starts this season.
