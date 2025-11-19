George chipped in 34 points (13-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 140-126 loss to the Lakers.

George logged a stellar line despite coming up short, leading the Jazz with his best scoring total of the season. His total could have been even higher if he had connected more of his 13 attempts beyond the arc, but George still shattered his previous season-high three treys with five drilled bombs from downtown.