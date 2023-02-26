Dunn finished with 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 118-102 win over the Spurs.

Since signing a 10-day deal with the Jazz coming out of the All-Star break, Dunn has already claimed a steady role on the second unit while the Utah backcourt has been depleted by Collin Sexton's hamstring injury and a slew of players leaving the team following the trade deadline. In his first two games with the Jazz, Dunn has averaged 13.0 points on 52.2 percent shooting from the field, but that kind of scoring production probably isn't sustainable for the career 42.2 percent shooter. Instead, if Dunn is able to maintain a near-20-minute role for Utah or see his opportunities increase, he would bring his most value in the assists and steals columns.