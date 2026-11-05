Markkanen ended Wednesday's 120-113 overtime loss to the Pelicans with 21 points (6-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes.

Markkanen struggled inside the arc but compensated with five three-pointers, including a late triple in overtime. He also reached double-digit rebounds and contributed three combined steals and blocks, salvaging a strong fantasy performance despite the inefficient shooting. His 12 attempts from beyond the arc accounted for most of his offensive workload.