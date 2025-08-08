Markkanen racked up 48 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 105-62 win over Belgium during Finland's EuroBasket 2025 preparation game.

Markkanen drained seven three-pointers in just 25 minutes of court time to power Finland to victory in Friday's exhibition contest. The star forward missed the final 12 games of this past regular season due to a left knee injury, but fantasy managers should be pleased to see Markkanen back on the court ahead of the 2025-26 season. The Jazz lost John Collins, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson this offseason, which sets up Markkanen with plenty of usage to soak up next year.