This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Officially questionable for Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Markkanen (conditioning) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Markkanen has been officially added to the injury report as questionable, though the team reported earlier in the day that he's expected to take the court Tuesday. Utah should have confirmation on his availability closer to tipoff.