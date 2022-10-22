Markkanen supplied 24 points (10-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 132-126 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Aside from struggling from beyond the arc, Markkanen looked great in the win, finishing second on Utah in both points and rebounds en route to his first double-double of the season. The big man also dished five assists, giving him nine across his first two games with the Jazz. If Markkanen can somehow continue to dish a handful of dimes per game, his fantasy value would see a substantial bump. As it is, he's already a promising option for his skill set a a scorer, rebounder and three-point shooter on a team that should provide him plenty of opportunities to produce.