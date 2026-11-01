Markkanen finished with 13 points (3-14 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks over 29 minutes in Saturday's 112-90 loss to Portland.

Markkanen didn't play in Wednesday's 117-111 loss to San Antonio. He was back on the floor Saturday, though it wasn't his most efficient shooting performance. The 2017 No. 7 overall pick hasn't played the best in his five regular-season appearances in 2026-27, averaging just 15.4 points. However, Markkanen has proven he can be one of the most productive players in the league, so there's reason to believe he will get on track at some point.