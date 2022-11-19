Conley logged 13 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over Phoenix.

Conley's 10 dimes marked the fifth time he's recorded double-digit assists in the month of November. While he's not scoring as much these days, the 35-year-old is averaging a career high 8.2 assists per game this season. That's good for sixth in the league, and as potent as this Utah offense has been so far, look for these assists numbers to continue.