Oni tallied 28 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT) in a G League victory over Memphis on Friday.

Oni's 28 points were a season high and he connected on four three-pointers for the second straight contest. Though he didn't add much in the way of peripheral offensive stats, the rookie out of Yale did collect a season-high two blocked shots.

