Agbaji amassed 20 points (8-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals during Monday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Although he posted a rough shooting performance from three, Agbaji reached the 20-point mark thanks to a solid outing from inside the arc. He's averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds over 11.1 minutes per game.