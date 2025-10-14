Hendricks delivered 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 114-101 preseason loss to the Mavericks.

The third-year forward has started all three of Utah's games this preseason, scoring at least 14 points in each while going 5-for-16 from beyond the arc and chipping in 14 boards, seven assists and three steals. The Jazz went with plenty of length in the starting five Monday, as Hendricks, rookie Ace Bailey (knee) and Lauri Markkanen lined up between point guard Keyonte George and center Jusuf Nurkic, but whether that's the look coach Will Hardy uses Opening Night against the Clippers on Oct. 22 could depend on Bailey's health.