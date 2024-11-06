Hendricks underwent surgery on his broken right leg and dislocated ankle Wednesday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hendricks operation was done at the University of Utah's Orthopedic center, and it appears to have gone smoothly. The 20-year-old is a candidate to return to action at some point during the 2025-26 season. Coach Will Hardy reinforced Hendricks' future with the organization last week, expressing that the injury "doesn't take away anything he's done to this point. He's developed as a player and as a young man...this is far from over for him."