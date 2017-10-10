Bradley posted 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 16 minutes in Monday's 120-102 preseason win over the Suns.

The 2017 first-round pick served as a nice source of offense despite spending a modest amount of time on the floor, a pleasant departure from the meager production he'd mustered over his first three exhibitions. Bradley had only produced three points prior to Monday, with all of those coming last Wednesday versus Haifa Maccabi. The rookie may not see much playing time in the coming season with multiple players currently in front of him on the depth chart behind starter Rudy Gobert, but his solid size and wingspan make him an intriguing prospect.