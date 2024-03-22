Kessler chipped in 14 points (7-7 FG), nine rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Thursday's 113-97 loss to the Mavericks.

John Collins (face) sat out the contest, giving Kessler a chance to move into the starting lineup. Kessler performed well in making all seven of his field-goal attempts and leading Utah with nine boards, though he failed to record a block for the first time in his past 29 games. The big man has come off the bench for the majority of the campaign but still ranks second in the NBA with 2.5 swats per contest.