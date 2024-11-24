Kessler logged 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 win over the Knicks.

Kessler re-entered the starting lineup at center upon his return from right hip bursitis, and he didn't waste any time getting involved on the glass and as a scorer. He posted his fifth double-double in 10 appearances this season and put the cherry on top of his stellar night by recording a team-high three blocks. It's also worth noting that Kessler logged 35 minutes, so he doesn't appear to be on any type of minute restriction despite a six-game absence.