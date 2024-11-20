site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Will remain out Thursday
Kessler (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Kessler is slated to miss a sixth straight game due to right hip bursitis. John Collins should continue to start at center. Kessler's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Knicks.
