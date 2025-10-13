default-cbs-image
Kessler (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler has yet to suit up during the preseason, and his final chance to do so will come Thursday in Portland. The big man was a full participant during Sunday's practice, so despite being sidelined again, Kessler should be ready for Opening Night.

