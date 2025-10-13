Jazz's Walker Kessler: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kessler (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Kessler has yet to suit up during the preseason, and his final chance to do so will come Thursday in Portland. The big man was a full participant during Sunday's practice, so despite being sidelined again, Kessler should be ready for Opening Night.
More News
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Returns to practice•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Will not play vs. San Antonio•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Out for preseason opener•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Not active in Monday's scrimmage•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Dealing with shoulder soreness•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Not playing Sunday•