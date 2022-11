Jones recorded 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during Saturday's 106-98 loss to the G League Spurs.

Jones pieced together his best outing yet in 2022 on Saturday, as he missed just two shots and finished the contest with a season-high 18 points. The 27-year-old will now look to keep the train rolling into Tuesday's matchup against Birmingham.