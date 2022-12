Jones didn't play during Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Vipers due to a knee injury.

Jones was forced out of Lakeland's previous contest versus Mexico City on Nov. 26 due to an apparent knee injury, and he ultimately was unable to give it a go a full week later while tending to the same concern. The 6-foot-5 forward's next opportunity to take the court will now come Friday against Rio Grande Valley, though fantasy managers should consider him unavailable until further notice.