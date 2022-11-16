Jones recorded 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 131-128 win over the Squadron.

Jones easily posted his best outing yet of the 2022 campaign Tuesday against Birmingham, as he earned his first triple-double of the year. He also provided season-highs with 19 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 33 minutes played. It could almost be considered a perfect outing from the 27-year-old, as he shot 80 percent from the floor and committed zero turnovers. Jones can only hope to replicate a performance like this one in Friday's matchup versus Mexico City.