Jones recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes during Monday's 110-99 win over the Cruise.

Jones returned to Lakeland's lineup for the first time in over a month since suffering a knee injury. While his production wasn't all that appetizing versus Motor City, it's an encouraging sign to see the 27-year-old handle double-digit minutes in his first game back.