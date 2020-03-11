Jordan Bell: Finds work in G League
Bell entered the G League's available player pool and was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Capital City Go-Go, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
After a promising rookie year with the Warriors in 2017-18 in which he looked like he could become a core player for the long haul, Bell's career has fallen into a tailspin the following two seasons. Golden State chose not to retain Bell this summer, forcing him to settle for a meager one-year deal with the Timberwolves. He wasn't able to find a consistent rotation spot with Minnesota and was subsequently dealt to Houston and then Memphis prior to the trade deadline, appearing in only two games for the latter club before getting cut earlier this month. Bell will now look to impress in the G League over the remainder of the season with the hope of popping back up on the NBA radar in 2020-21.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.