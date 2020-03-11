Bell entered the G League's available player pool and was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Capital City Go-Go, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

After a promising rookie year with the Warriors in 2017-18 in which he looked like he could become a core player for the long haul, Bell's career has fallen into a tailspin the following two seasons. Golden State chose not to retain Bell this summer, forcing him to settle for a meager one-year deal with the Timberwolves. He wasn't able to find a consistent rotation spot with Minnesota and was subsequently dealt to Houston and then Memphis prior to the trade deadline, appearing in only two games for the latter club before getting cut earlier this month. Bell will now look to impress in the G League over the remainder of the season with the hope of popping back up on the NBA radar in 2020-21.