Jordan Crawford: Waived by Pelicans
Crawford was waived by the Pelicans on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The move comes in response to the signing of Jameer Nelson, which was completed earlier in the day after the veteran was waived by the Nuggets. Crawford, who averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds through the Pels' first two games, will now be a free agent and will look to either catch on with another team or head to the D-League/overseas.
