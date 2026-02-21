Richmond's 10-day contract with the Wizards expired following Friday's 131-118 win over the Pacers.

Richmond was part of the Washington rotation for all three games over the course of his 10-day deal, averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals in 22.0 minutes per contest while shooting 62.5 percent from the field. Washington could look to re-sign Richmond to a second 10-day deal ahead of its next game Sunday versus Charlotte, but for the time being, the undrafted rookie out of St. John's is a free agent.