Richmond racked up five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across six minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 loss to Cleveland.

Fresh off signing a 10-day contract with the Wizards, Richmond made his debut, scoring five points off the bench. Washington is clearly going to prioritize youth over winning, so we could see a number of players coming in and out of the rotation over the next couple of months. At this stage, there is no reason to be adding Richmond, even in deeper formats.