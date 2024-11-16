Fox recorded 60 points (22-35 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block over 44 minutes in Friday's 130-126 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Fox broke the Kings' franchise record for most points in a single game Friday that was previously held by Jack Twyman (59) from the 1959-60 regular season. Fox made clutch basket after clutch basket, and he scored 33 of his 60 points in the second half, which helped the Kings force overtime after being down by as many as 20 points. He's now averaging 27.3 points on 50.6 percent shooting, 5.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 37.5 minutes per game to star the 2024-25 regular season. Fox and the Kings will look to get back in the win column Saturday against the Jazz.