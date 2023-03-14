Fox finished Monday's 133-124 loss to the Bucks with 35 points (13-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes.

Following a three-game stretch in which he averaged 22.0 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent shooting from downtown, Fox heated back up Monday and propped his season-long mark from the field back up to a career-high 51.3 percent. Because he's not typically a high-volume three-point shooter -- his 12 attempts Monday were a new season high by three -- Fox can be expected to remain a plus source of field-goal percentage from the point guard spot, making him a unique fantasy commodity in that regard. And unlike several teams as the season winds down, the 40-27 Kings have plenty to play for with regard to playoff positioning, making Fox less likely than many of the NBA's top stars to take games off for rest purposes over the final few weeks.