Fox racked up five points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists across 26 minutes during Saturday's 114-91 win over the Pelicans.

The veteran floor general took a backseat offensively as Victor Wembanyama dominated the scoring with a 50-point performance, but Fox was excellent as a playmaker en route to delivering a season-high mark in assists. His playmaking responsibilities provide a valuable secondary source of production when his shot volume drops, but he needs to be better offensively to remain a consistent starter in fantasy. This was his fourth consecutive game scoring 10 points or fewer, averaging just 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 28.0 percent from the field in that stretch.