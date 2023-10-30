Fox suffered an apparent right ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 132-127 overtime win over the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. He finished the game with 37 points (14-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6-8 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes.

Fox headed to the locker room after injuring his ankle on a layup attempt. Fox returned to the game shortly thereafter and put together a 13-point quarter to help force overtime. Though he was able to return to the game, he was unable to play most of the overtime period due to injury and was helped to the locker room following the game. Head coach Mike Brown didn't have an injury update after the game, but it's possible Fox misses some time.