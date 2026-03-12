DeRozan generated 39 points (17-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 41 minutes of Wednesday's 117-109 loss to the Hornets.

Charlotte had no answers for DeRozan defensively, as the veteran forward knocked down a ridiculous 80.9 percent of his attempts from inside the three-point arc. DeRozan's 39 points were a season high and his most since he dropped 42 on Feb. 10, 2025. It was a much-needed breakout game, as DeRozan had been averaging just 12.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 39 percent from the field over his last six appearances.